Hayden Royal LLC Purchases Shares of 3,358 iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

IGIB opened at $60.65 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

