Hayden Royal LLC Buys Shares of 6,065 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,887,000 after buying an additional 6,536,209 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,127,000 after buying an additional 3,087,044 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,315,000 after buying an additional 2,267,883 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $192,341,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,510.0% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 614,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 597,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

