Hayden Royal LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $96.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

