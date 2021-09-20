Hayden Royal LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Equinix by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Equinix by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,117,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $872.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $834.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $765.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.