Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of C stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.16. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

