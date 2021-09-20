Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after acquiring an additional 634,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after acquiring an additional 564,884 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $226.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

