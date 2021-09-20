Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $32,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Shares of CINF opened at $116.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

