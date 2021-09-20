Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 281.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 202.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,218,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,417,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 106.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 263,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,836,000 after buying an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $181.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

