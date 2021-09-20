Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 4,112.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,045 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises 4.1% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned 3.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 105,678 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 646,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 101,566 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 627,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG remained flat at $$25.10 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

