Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in August

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,033,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 7,101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

OTCMKTS HMSNF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,254. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several analysts recently commented on HMSNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.50.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

