Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Gap Up to $85.13

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.13, but opened at $87.37. Hamilton Lane shares last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after acquiring an additional 390,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 4,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after acquiring an additional 304,990 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 439.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 338,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after acquiring an additional 275,485 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.