GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.65

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 321000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $791.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $141,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

