Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,957 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.