Greenleaf Trust Reduces Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.