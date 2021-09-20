Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Kellogg by 47.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,663 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,930. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

