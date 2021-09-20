Greenleaf Trust Has $524,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.86 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

