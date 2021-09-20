Greenleaf Trust Has $421,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $426,249.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $219.89 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.11 and a 200 day moving average of $207.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.82.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

