Greenleaf Trust Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 424.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 673,452 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $35,095,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 455.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Shares of PFG opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

