Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,429,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,435,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,393,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.92. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.