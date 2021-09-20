Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 223,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 79,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA stock opened at $311.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $332.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

