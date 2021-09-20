Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

