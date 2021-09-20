Greenleaf Trust Acquires 421 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ventas were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Ventas by 5.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 637,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,018 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 433.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Ventas by 377.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 170,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 134,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 142.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.