Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNCGY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Greencore Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Greencore Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Greencore Group stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $971.48 million, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.39. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

