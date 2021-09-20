Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Update

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth $7,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.33. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

