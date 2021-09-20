Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Director Sells $19,300.75 in Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Director Jerry L. Peters sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $19,300.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GPP stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $12.83. 36,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.75. Green Plains Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.02% and a negative return on equity of 134.02%. The company had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. No Street GP LP lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,091,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 89,577 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 83.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 204,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth about $3,696,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

