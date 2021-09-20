Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GWB. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NYSE:GWB opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 91,530 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,227,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,261,000 after acquiring an additional 162,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 104,956.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.