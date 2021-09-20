Grace Capital Trims Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Grace Capital lessened its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 67.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

