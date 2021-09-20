Grace Capital Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Grace Capital bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 58,956 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $128.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average of $127.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

