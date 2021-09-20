Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD opened at $147.85 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,446,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,013 shares of company stock valued at $39,218,926. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.