Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Head-To-Head Review

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Golden Minerals and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 139.68%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.85 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.85 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

NextSource Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats NextSource Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

