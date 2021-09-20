Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

AUMN opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 52.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

