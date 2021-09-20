Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
AUMN opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.33.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.