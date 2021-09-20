GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0369 on Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $661,500.20 and approximately $22,458.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

