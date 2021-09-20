Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.78 and a beta of 0.41. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,200 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $84,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,586.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

