Glenview Trust Co Takes $256,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

NYSE GM opened at $51.33 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

