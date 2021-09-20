Glenview Trust Co Invests $206,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE stock opened at $215.09 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.53 and its 200 day moving average is $204.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.