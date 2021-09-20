Glenview Trust Co Buys Shares of 600 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock opened at $350.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.84 and a 200 day moving average of $353.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

