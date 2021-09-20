Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

GLAD opened at $11.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $395.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Gladstone Capital worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

