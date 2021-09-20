Gitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.96 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $105.96 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $7.46 or 0.00017124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00055246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00125930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044838 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

