Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,413,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.42 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

