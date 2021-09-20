Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

