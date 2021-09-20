Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $414,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,636 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,243 shares of company stock worth $222,915,890 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $12.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.92. The stock had a trading volume of 158,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.27. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.67.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

