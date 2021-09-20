Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $956,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $158.41 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average is $154.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

