Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 484 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $107.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $190.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

