Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $102.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

