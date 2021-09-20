General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 5.6% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 154.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.05. 624,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,595,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

