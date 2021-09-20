GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of GDIFF stock remained flat at $$45.11 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

