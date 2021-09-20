Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 22nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $647.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -1.29. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $149.05.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

