Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Down 38.2% in August

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GHAC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.70. 2,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

