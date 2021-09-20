Game Creek Capital LP Takes Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Mimecast by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ MIME traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.32. 5,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,259. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

