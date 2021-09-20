Game Creek Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,801,906. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

